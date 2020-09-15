Behrman calls Notre Dame best of both worlds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last weekend Niskayuna’s Brock Behrman committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame. The junior is ranked the ninth overall recruit in Inside Lacrosse’s Class of 2022 rankings.

Behrman visited the campus in the fall of 2019 he described it as the best of both worlds,

“great academics then obviously great lacrosse being able to compete for a national championship each year is definitely what kind of separated Notre Dame from the other ones.”

He was also considering Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State and Maryland.

He is the son of Union football Head Coach Jeff Behrman.