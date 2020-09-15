Behrman calls Notre Dame best of both worlds

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last weekend Niskayuna’s Brock Behrman committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame. The junior is ranked the ninth overall recruit in Inside Lacrosse’s Class of 2022 rankings.

Behrman visited the campus in the fall of 2019 he described it as the best of both worlds,

“great academics then obviously great lacrosse being able to compete for a national championship each year is definitely what kind of separated Notre Dame from the other ones.”

He was also considering Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State and Maryland.

He is the son of Union football Head Coach Jeff Behrman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga