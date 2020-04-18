Barstool Sports founder reviews local frozen pizza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday night Liana Bonavita brought us the story of Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza potentially having his frozen pizza reviewed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Portnoy is very well known when it comes to his reviews and on Friday he gave Paesan’s a shot.

The pizza earned a 7.1 from Portnoy, after the review came out Paesan’s was swamped. Scavio said his website was shutdown because of all the traffic, even his frozen pizzas in a local grocery store were cleared out.

Barstool Frozen Pizza Review – Paesan's Pizza (Albany) presented by @deathwishcoffee pic.twitter.com/xMNLzsfVIe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 17, 2020

He’s gotten messages from all over the country asking if they ship to a specific location, one request even came in from a New York native stationed at a New Mexico Air Force base. Scavio did say he wanted a recount on the 7.1 pointing out Dave did have some coffee before eating the pizza.