BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a run to the Section 2 Class AA title series last year, the Shaker baseball team looked to start a new playoff run on Wednesday. A tough Ballston Spa team had other plans.

The Scotties jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two wild pitches in the first inning. Ballston Spa added three more runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Blue Bison stormed back, but Ballston Spa hung on for a 9-8 win.

The Scotties advance to take on top-seeded Shenendehowa on Friday at 4:00 PM.