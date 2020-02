AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park put three players in double figures and 10 on the stat sheet, as Sean Organ’s squad rolled past Mohonasen in a battle of the Warriors 78-32. Averill Park opened the game on a 26-3 run and never looked back. The No. 2 seed advances to the Class A semifinals, where they’ll face Troy.

Amelia Wood led the victors with 18 points. Her sister Kelsey chipped in 14, while Anna Jakovic added 15.

Mohonasen’s Bre Lott led all scorers with 23 points in defeat.