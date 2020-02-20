Averill Park feels good as No. 2 seed

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since 2015, the Averill Park girls basketball team is not the number one seed in the Section 2 Class A tournament. The Warriors have won five straight titles, but will enter the 2020 postseason as the No. 2 seed, behind Queensbury.
At 14-6, the Warriors have endured the Suburban Council gauntlet, which has proven to be great preparation in years past. They’ve lost four of their last five games, but Head Coach Sean Organ liked the way his team battled against Shenendehowa on Monday.
“This game’s gotta help us in the postseason,” he said following the contest. “I don’t know how many teams at any level will play to this kind of environment and this kind of intensity. I hope that we can take some things with us into the postseason and make it worthwhile.”
Organ went on to say the Warriors are getting healthier, and he feels like they are in “good shape.” Averill Park opens tournament play at home Feb. 27 against the winner of South Glens Falls and Mohonasen.