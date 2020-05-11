Audino urging local football players to be proactive in recruiting process

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Salle football coach John Audino spent more than four decades on the collegiate sidelines, so he’s speaking from experience when he says “it’s a great time to get recruited.” He’s urging players to be proactive and take advantage of the situation we’re in because of the pandemic.

“The coaches have more time and I know exactly what they’re doing,” Audino explained. “They’re at home. They’re doing their virtual meetings, and they’re watching tons and tons of Hudl tape.”

Having spent the vast majority of his career as a college coach at all levels, he understands that the life blood of the profession is recruiting. In a typical year, time constraints limit the geographical area a staff can scout, but that’s not the case these days.

“Now you have so much time that you can get to some areas of the country that you normally physically can’t get to, and you can get to some tape that you normally can’t get to,” he said.

That paves the way for the “diamond-in-the-rough player” that sometimes gets overlooked during the normal recruiting process.

“More guys are gonna get an opportunity,” he stressed. “I really believe that.”

It won’t happen with some effort up front by the player. First, he/she needs to make a tape. Audino said he doesn’t need to be long. Rather, “it needs to be direct,” meaning the tape needs to highlight specifically what a college coach would want to see.

The former Union football head coach said it may be position specific, but generally speaking, “you’re looking for explosive plays. For somebody who shows up on camera all the time. For somebody who has a high motor. For somebody who’s not on the ground. For somebody who can get off the ground, and for somebody who can accelerate.” He added if you play both ways, show it. Same goes for special teams. Throwing a good music track underneath can’t hurt.

From there, he says, “The guys need to understand what level they’re at. The family needs to understand what level they’re at. They need to understand what their grades are and where they’re gonna be admissible. And then start to hone in… funnel it in and get your tape out to x, y, and z.”

Start with the recruiting coordinator and your position coach from each program. If you have any questions along the way, Audino has offered up his services and connections.

“I would serve as a conduit for any of the guys in any of the programs to help them get recruited.”