Audino football camps scheduled for July

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Salle football coach John Audino plans to hold three youth camps in July if the government allows. As of Monday, there was no indication from Gov. Cuomo whether summer camps would be permitted.

Audino said there are fewer camps dedicated to development than for recruiting purposes, so he wants to provide local players the opportunity to learn and get better from experienced coaches. The ratio is about five players to one coach. Former NFL defensive lineman Joe Vellano is expected to help out again this year.

There are three camps, including one focused on the passing game. They’re split up by age group, serving grades 3 thru 12, and all focus on the fundamentals.

Audino stressed that health and safety are of utmost importance, especially given the nature of the current coronavirus pandemic. If the camps are cancelled, he’ll offer full refunds to any registered participant. If they aren’t shut down, but social distancing limitations are still in place, he’ll run a more cerebral camp.

La Salle football coach John Audino has a couple football camps coming up in July. I asked him short of getting cancelled, if it's even feasible to run a football camp (contact sport) if there are social distancing guidelines in place. This was his answer: pic.twitter.com/idIZCclXJy — Liana Bonavita (@LianaBonavita) May 4, 2020

You can find more information about the camps here.