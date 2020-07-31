Athletics sweep Mohawks in ICBL doubleheader at Shuttleworth Park

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has officially announced the addition of graduate transfer Nick Hopkins. The 6-0, 175-pound guard from Fayetteville, Tennessee matriculates to Siena College from Belmont University, and has one year of eligibility remaining. "Nick is a leader, a winner, and a tremendous person," said Maciariello. "He's won everywhere he's been, and most importantly he's excited to further his education at Siena College." Hopkins was the top-scoring primary reserve each of the past three seasons for perennial power Belmont, which achieved a 77-22 (.778) overall record and won a pair of Ohio Valley Conference Championships during that time. After red-shirting his freshman season, Hopkins appeared in 94 games including 11 starts over the previous three years with the Bruins, averaging 6.5 points in 15.2 minutes, while shooting 37.4% from three-point range and 84.3% from the free throw line. He scored in double figures 26 times and made 150 threes, while posting a stellar 1.85 assist-to-turnover ratio spanning his three seasons suiting up for Belmont. Hopkins appeared in all 33 games and averaged 5.6 points in an efficient 12.6 minutes this past season for OVC Champion Belmont which won its final 12 games. He connected for 39 threes while shooting 33% from deep with a 1.95 assist-to-turnover ratio, and scored in double figures eight times highlighted by a season-high 15-point performance on 4-5 shooting from distance in a road win at ACC foe Boston College. Hopkins averaged 6.6 points during his sophomore campaign in 2018-19, and shot 39% from deep and 96% from the charity stripe for a Bruins squad which captured the OVC title and posted a First Four win in the NCAA Tournament over Temple. As a freshman, he averaged 7.4 points on 39.7% shooting from three, and was named the OVC Freshman of the Week after dropping a Belmont Division I debut scoring record 22 points on 8-12 shooting including 6-10 from three at Pac-12 opponent Washington. Hopkins was heralded as the 2016 Tennessee Mr. Basketball Class A and a USA Today Tennessee First Team selection after averaging a prolific 33.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.3 steals during his senior season at Fayetteville High. A four-time Tennessee 9A All-District honoree, three-time All-Tournament Team selection, and two-time MVP, he scored 2,851 career points during his illustrious career including a state-high 931 as a senior. Hopkins played his AAU basketball for the 2015 EYBL Peach Jam Champion Georgia Stars. Hopkins becomes the ninth addition to Siena's 2020-21 roster, joining fellow graduate transfer Harrison Curry (Detriot), undergraduate transfers Kyle Arrington (Western Illinois), Jackson Stormo (Pepperdine), and Dana Tate, Jr. (Rhode Island), and incoming freshmen Aidan Carpenter, Colin Golson, Bennett Kwiecinski and Steven Lazar. Hopkins joins a reigning MAAC Champion Siena Basketball program which seeks to defend its title this winter. The Saints are set to return three starters – including 2019-20 First Team All-MAAC selections Manny Camper and Jalen Pickett (MAAC Player of the Year) – from last year's squad which achieved a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 mark in the MAAC, and finished the season with 10 consecutive wins to mark the nation's seventh longest active winning streak.