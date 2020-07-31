Athletics sweep Mohawks in ICBL doubleheader at Shuttleworth Park

Amsterdam, N.Y. — The Intercollegiate Baseball League is wrapping up in just a few short weeks, and the Albany Athletics continued to shine with doubleheader wins over the Amsterdam Mohawks on Thursday night.

The Athletics took game one 6-0 off a strong pitching performance from Chris Salamida, then held off a Mohawks rally to win game two 7-6.

The ICBL wraps up on August 12th.

