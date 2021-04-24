Arlo Marynczak throws no hitter in first collegiate start

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arlo Marynczak will never forget his first collegiate start. The junior righthander tossed just the third no-hitter in the modern era of Siena Baseball, and first in 17 years, to punctuate the Saints’ four-game sweep of Saint Peter’s. Siena won the opener 14-1 and took the nightcap 7-0.

Marynczak’s masterful performance highlighted a sensational weekend by Siena (10-16) starting pitching. Capped by a complete game, two-hit, 14-strikeout shutout in the series finale by Brooks Knapek, the Saints’ four starters of Connor Bovair, Mike McCully, Marynczak, and Knapek combined to throw all 30 innings while allowing just 11 hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out 47 Saint Peter’s (2-12) hitters.

Marynczak joins former Major Leaguer Tim Christman as the only Siena pitchers to throw no-hitters in the program’s modern era. Christman accomplished his feat on Apr. 9, 1994 vs. Niagara. Dan Weingart, Trevor Reid, and Mike Orlick threw a combined no-hitter for the Saints on Apr. 21, 2004 against NYIT.

Meanwhile Knapek, who was making just his second Siena start, threw the 21st two-hitter in the program’s modern era and 18th individual. Tommy Miller and Tom Sutera combined to toss the Saints’ most recent two-hitter on Ap. 28, 2018 vs. Abilene Christian at Connors Park.

Game 1: Siena 14, Saint Peter’s 1 (7)

After making his first 28 collegiate appearances in relief, Marynczak went the distance while throwing 102 pitches in his historic seven-inning effort. He allowed just one unearned run while walking a pair and striking out a career-high 10 batters. Marynczak retired 14 batters in a row at one juncture, and struck out Noah Font swinging to complete the no-hitter.

Meanwhile the offensive more than did its part, pounding out 16 more hits against a beleaguered Saint Peter’s pitching staff. The Saints scored multiple runs in four of their six innings at bat, taking advantage of five Peacock errors.

Devan Kruzinski, Evan St. Claire, and Kobe Stenson each registered three hits apiece, while Ryan McGee, St. Claire, and Stenson all scored three runs. Stenson hit his third homer of the season and stole a base, while Kruzinski drove in three runs on the strength of a pair of doubles.

Game 2: Siena 7, Saint Peter’s 0

Knapek was not to be outdone by Marynczak, as he nearly matched his fellow Siena hurler pitch for pitch. Knapek retired 13 straight following a game-opening single, and set aside each of the final nine batters he faced to earn his first victory donning the Green and Gold.

The offense added 13 more hits, with each of the top three hitters in the order in McGee, Kruzinski, and Brett Young tallying three hits apiece. Young, who made his Siena debut just this weekend, went 10-15 with five runs scored, three doubles, a homer, and six RBI in a monster series.

The Saints did the brunt of their damage with a four-run fourth on five singles. Siena ended up outscoring Saint Peter’s by a 39-2 margin on the weekend, as the Saints have now taken 17 of the last 20 from the Peacocks.

Siena will need to channel all of its momentum as it prepares to face its toughest opponent yet next weekend. The Saints travel to Connecticut Saturday to take on a 25-0 Fairfield squad which is currently ranked No. 1 nationally in the RPI.