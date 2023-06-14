ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Will he play, or won’t he? That’s the question that has revolved around Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown.

Brown practiced with the team Wednesday morning at MVP Arena, and has said he will suit up and play in the team’s home game Saturday against the Jacksonville Sharks. Of course, media and fans have heard that story before.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout practiced without pads Wednesday, but was still very involved with offensive drills, running a number of routes with the first-team offense. He even linked up on a long touchdown pass with new quarterback Dalton Cole – a National Arena League rookie, who just came over from the Sharks, and will be starting against his former team Saturday.

Brown was supposed to suit up three weeks ago in Albany’s home game against Fayetteville, but was declared inactive hours before kickoff because his physical wasn’t submitted to the league offices in time.

NEWS10 Sports asked Brown why fans should believe that he’ll play this weekend, and his indirect, runaround answer may confuse some.

Brown said “AB” and “Antonio Brown” were different people, and that while “AB” salvaged football in Albany as an owner, the fans haven’t shown enough support for the team. Meanwhile, “Antonio Brown,” the player, will be playing Saturday.

“I don’t wanna talk about the minutiae of what’s behind us, or what fans should believe,” said Brown. “The fans should believe that “AB” saved Albany Empire football. You guys wouldn’t have football if it wasn’t for “AB.” Antonio Brown’s here at practice; he’s taking all the proper procedures to play. I wasn’t in the best shape (today). But I’m still that playmaker. And I can tell the fans one thing: whatever I say, we gonna do. And whatever the people write, it’s not because they hate me; it’s ’cause they actually love me. I’d never tell my fans somethin’ that’s not gonna happen. I built a big fanbase. Know why? For doing the right things; making the right plays; being the best in the community; being an example. I’m $2.5 million in a city that hasn’t even come out and showed no support.”

Despite Brown saying fans have not supported the team, 4,500 fans were in attendance on May 27, when Brown was supposed to suit up. That’s 2,000 more than the Empire’s average attendance this season.

The Empire kick off with Jacksonville Saturday at 7:00 p.m.