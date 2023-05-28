ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown was supposed to play in the Empire’s week six game against the Fayetteville Mustangs, but three hours before kick-off, some unexpected news came to light.

Brown’s paperwork for his physical was submitted late and did not go through the league office before the 4:00 pm deadline. As a result, Brown was listed as inactive for the game and could not play.

As an owner in the National Arena League, Brown had the ability to still play despite the paperwork not getting in on time, but his camp says he did not want to set a bad example for his players. Despite not playing Saturday night, Brown said there is still a chance fans will see him in an Empire uniform on game day.

“I will be playing in the next game,” Brown said. I just, need two weeks to be in shape, pass the physical condition and do what I need to do to be able to put on a show.”

The Empire lost to the Mustangs 49-27 and will get ready for their next game on Saturday, June 3, against the Orlando Predators at 7:30 PM.