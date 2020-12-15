Antonino Fazio’s journey into powerlifting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At first the goal was simple for Antonino Fazio,

“I always wanted to be the strongest guy in school and the strongest guy in the gym.”

When he was a junior at Albany Academy his athletic director saw him benching 225 pounds, that’s when he suggested Fazio try powerlifting. The sport centers around three main lifts bench press, squat, and deadlift. Early on there weren’t any expectations, that changed when he placed third in his first national event,

“It was awesome to just do a national event and just be around a bunch of other people who have a true passion for the sport and work very hard year round so that was really cool I met a lot of new friends and it’s just like wow this is something I want to get better at.”

That’s exactly what he did. From when he started in 2016 to November of 2020 he’s added nearly 600 pounds to his total weight lifted even refining his training and hiring a dietician,

“I’m more strict in terms of staying up late so everything is pretty much regimented, the sleep, the eating in terms of my lifting schedule I want to lift at the same time everyday.”

In his latest competition he set new personal records with a 540 pound squat, 639 pound deadlift, and set an American record in his weight class with a 453 pound bench press,

“there’s no better feeling hitting a PR in the gym when I benched 453 at my competition I can’t even explain the feeling to you, getting up on the bench flexing my biceps it was just like it was an unreal feeling you’re caught up in the moment it was just a high for me.”

The senior at Sage College finished second at Collegiate Nationals by virtue of a bodyweight tiebreaker that was decided by .5 pounds. He now has his sights set on Raw Nationals in the fall of 2021, one of the biggest amateur events in powerlifting. A win there would qualify him for the IPF World Championships where he would represent the United States,

“now that I’m up there in the rankings I want to keep pushing forward until I get first and then my goal would be just to be one of the strongest in the world.”

Fazio even does some coaching, he has a complete powerlifting program complete with sets and reps. If interested you can reach out to him on Instagram or via email at antone213@gmail.com.