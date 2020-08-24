Anticipation mounts as Ian Anderson gets closer to MLB debut

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s starting to become a matter of when, not if Ian Anderson will make his MLB debut.

There is speculation that could happen as early as Tuesday against the Yankees for the former Shen pitcher.

His dad Bob Anderson said each day that goes by is nerve racking,

“I think about it every day it’s crazy he’s ready to go he’s been working hard down there he’s been doing well it’s out of his hands I tell him everyday just do what you’re doing and when they’re ready for you they’ll make the call and just go up and do the best you can.”

