Anderson and Sylla combine for 43 points in setback at NE10 rival Bentley

WALTHAM, Mass. – Junior guard Adam Anderson tossed in 22 points and sophomore forward Sekou Sylla finished with 21, but host Bentley shot 49.4 percent (38-for-77) from the field to upend the Golden Knights 97-74 in Northeast-10 Conference action tonight.

Anderson canned 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and hauled in seven rebounds, while Sylla went 9-for-10 from the free throw and pulled down nine caroms to lead the Golden Knights (4-15/1-9 NE10). Freshmen guards Manasseh Small and Cartier Bowman contributed 10 points apiece, while sophomore guard Tyler Washington added nine points and four assists.

At the other end, senior forward Chris Hudson and sophomore guard Mason Webb tossed in 22 points each to lead five Falcons (15-4/7-3 NE10) in double figures. Hudson went 9-for-12 from the floor and also pulled down nine boards as Bentley improved to 10-0 at home on the year.

Overall, the Falcons grabbed 19 offensive rebounds that helped generate 24 second chance points.

Saint Rose was within eight, 56-48, with 15:59 remaining after Washington knocked down a 3-pointer off an Anderson feed. However, Bentley countered with a 10-3 spurt to push its advantage to 15, 64-51, two minutes later. The Falcons then reeled off 14 unanswered points midway through the period to put the game out of reach.

Looking ahead, both teams have 3:30 pm NE10 games Saturday. The Golden Knights return home to face Southern New Hampshire for Coaches vs. Cancer Day. Gate receipts will be donated towards the fight against cancer. Meanwhile, Bentley heads to Springfield to take on American International.

Notes: The Falcons are receiving votes in this week’s NABC National Poll…Five underclassmen have made 61 out of a possible 91 starts for the Golden Knights this season…Two freshmen, a pair of sophomores, and a junior comprised tonight’s starting lineup…Bowman was named the NE10 Rookie of the Week for the second time this season on Monday…Sylla was chosen to the weekly honor for the fifth time…He continues to lead the NE10 with 11.7 rebounds per game and is second behind a 22.3 scoring average…He is tied for first in the country with 14 “double-doubles” and is third in rebounding…Sylla has been especially dominant of late with ten consecutive 20-plus point contests…He furthermore has averaged 26.0 points, on 52.9 percent (55-for-104) shooting, and 13.2 rebounds during the past six games…Tonight was Anderson’s third 20-plus point performance of the year…Bowman has been in double-figures scoring in four consecutive games.