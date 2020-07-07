Amsterdam sweeps the double header on ICBL opening night

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Baseball returned to the capital region on Monday. The ICBL opened the season with a pair of double headers.

The Mohawks beat the Dutch 7-4 and 7-3 to sweep their twin bill while the Albany Athletics notched a sweep of their own over the Glens Falls Independents winning 8-5 and 3-1.

Players and patrons were following health and safety guidelines. Umpires were standing behind the pitcher instead of home plate and also wearing masks along with the coaches. Players were spread throughout the ballpark to maintain distance.

