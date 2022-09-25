AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Rams football team possessed a staggering +74 point differential through its’ first two games of the season. Head coach John Homich II’s squad did nothing to hurt that figure Saturday afternoon, trouncing the Mohonasen Warriors 35-12.

Mohonasen actually outscored Amsterdam 12-7 in the second half, but the Warriors could not overcome a 28-point halftime deficit that was primarily the result of masterful play by Amsterdam’s senior quarterback Jhai Vellon, and senior wide receiver Caesar Thompson.

After the Rams scored on their opening drive of the game, Vellon continued to put the pressure on in the team’s next drive, gashing the Warriors’ defense for a long touchdown run to put Amsterdam up 14-0.

Then, Vellon got Thompson involved. The two hooked up through the air on fourth down in the second quarter for a touchdown that lengthened the Rams’ lead to 21 points.

On Amsterdam’s final drive of the first half, Vellon extended a play with his legs, and launched a pass downfield to Thompson, who ran underneath ball, caught it, and narrowly tapped a foot inside the front left pylon for a score, and the Rams took a 28-point edge to the locker room.

Mohonasen struck for six points right out of the gate in the second half; Drahcir Carlos scored on a jet sweep to cut the deficit to 22 points.

But Amsterdam answered right back. On the ensuing Rams drive, Vellon rolled out of the pocket, and found a wide-open Thompson inside the red zone, who took it to the house to put Amsterdam back up 35-6.

The Warriors would throw up one more touchdown on the board, but Amsterdam came out victorious, winning 35-12.

Amsterdam (3-0) remains home in week four, welcoming in Columbia. Mohonasen (1-3) will look to get back in the win column on the road against La Salle Friday night.