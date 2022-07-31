AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks impressed in the first round of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs with a 9-2 win Saturday night against the Oneonta Outlaws.

Now the Mohawks await the Saugerties Stallions in the east division finals, with the winner Monday night advancing to the championship series.

The Mohawks posted an 8-0-1 record against the Stallions in the regular season. However, the matchups in the late stages of the season were tight-knit.

Saugerties played Amsterdam to a 6-6 tie on July 19 in Amsterdam, and in the Stallions’ following trip to Shuttleworth Park on July 26, the final was 5-4 Mohawks.

Amsterdam won the previous seven meetings by an average of six runs per game.

First pitch from Shuttleworth Park Monday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.