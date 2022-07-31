AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — Losing games was simply not on the table for the Amsterdam Mohawks during their 2022 regular season. Behind a stifling rotation, and a potent lineup, the Mohawks put together one of the greatest seasons in program history.

At 39-6-1, Amsterdam has cruised to the #1 seed in the east division. That record marks the best winning percentage in league history.

It’s also the first time a team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League has ever finished with fewer than 10 losses in the regular season.

The road to a 10th league championship began Saturday night, and being the top seed means that road goes through Amsterdam.

Mohawks skipper Keith Griffin delivered a simple message to his team ahead of their opening round playoff matchup.

“There’s four games you got to win; you got to win tonight,” said Griffin. “I mean, that’s the game. There’s not a…game two, game three, game four, until you win game one. But we’ve played good baseball all year, so there’s no excuse. I mean, if we go out there and do what we’re supposed to do, we’re going to win.”

Coach Griffin’s team evidently took that message to heart Saturday night in their game against the Oneonta Outlaws.

Amsterdam’s bats exploded for four homeruns, two of which came from Gage Miller. The Mohawks advanced to the second round of the playoffs Monday with a 9-2 win.