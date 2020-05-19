America’s Pastime Stables happy to see racing back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Locally owned America’s Pastime Stables was thrilled when Gov. Cuomo announced racing could return at Belmont in early June.

They won nine races between October and February and were expecting a few more before everything was shutdown.

Managing partner Brian Spagnola said this was good for everybody involved,

“I think everybody wants things like this whether it’s sports or whatever it is just to have a sense of normalcy back to life was a good feeling.”

They have about 60 members who have bought in.