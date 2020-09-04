America’s Pastime Stables gets fourth win of Saratoga meet

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — America’s Pastime Stables picked up their first win at Saratoga in late July, they are now up to four as the summer meet comes to a close.

Foxtail provided the local ownership group with their fourth victory in 13 starts this summer in race nine on Thursday. It was also Foxtail’s third win at the Spa during the meet.

Executive Vice President Jason Brinkman said the success has been rewarding.

“it’s been incredible it’s been a process we started a little over a year and a half ago and last year we ran some at Saratoga we didn’t have much luck this summer we’re having a tremendous amount of luck and success it’s been kind of whirlwind so far.”

