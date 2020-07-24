America’s Pastime Stables get first win at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local ownership group America’s Pastime Stables had never won at Saratoga. That all changed in the seventh race on Thursday with Bertranda delivering the group its first victory at the Spa.

America’s Pastime Stables ownership group includes Brian Spagnola of the Amsterdam Mohawks and Jason Brinkman of the Albany Dutchmen.

After the race Brinkman was thrilled,

“It was awesome it was awesome just to be able to have that first win at Saratoga I mean it’s something that I personally always dreamed of I know a lot of other people in our group the same things so it was awesome to be able to do that today.”

More 10 in Toga