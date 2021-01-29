America East releases basketball championship format

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced Thursday its format for the 2020-21 conference championship tournament.



The 2021 Hercules Tires America East Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will take place during the first two weeks in March on multiple campus sites. All eligible teams with at least 12 games played will qualify for the championship tournament.



Phase one will see the top two seeds earn automatic byes into the semifinal round, which will be held at predetermined sites, separate for the men and the women. The remaining teams will compete in Playoff Pods during the first week in March, with the third and fourth seeds acting as pod hosts.



The winner of each pod will advance to championship week, where the four remaining teams will compete for the league title at the same site.



The women’s championship game is set for Friday, March 12 at 5:00 pm and will be televised on ESPNU. The men’s title game will be Saturday, March 13 at 11:00 am, on ESPN2.



“Throughout the season, we’ve prioritized the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches while best positioning our teams to maximize their competition opportunities during this unique season. This championship format is consistent with those guiding principles and rewards all of our student-athletes with a championship experience after an exciting but challenging regular season,” said America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen. “I applaud our administrators for developing this creative and inclusive format in a collaborative and thoughtful manner.”



Specific dates for Playoff Pod games and semifinals along with campus sites for the men’s and women’s Championship Week will be determined and announced in the coming weeks.