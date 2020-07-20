Alternative Baseball wants to expand in the capital region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The challenges for Taylor Duncan started early in life. He was diagnosed with autism at the age of four where he had speech, sensory and anxiety issues. This impacted him when it came to athletics,

“I still faced a lot of social stigma of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish. When I was growing up that often precluded me from having the same opportunities to play traditional sports as everyone else,” said Duncan.

Duncan grew up in a rural suburb 45 minutes outside Atlanta where he found limited options in youth baseball. As he got older he decided to do something about that,

“when I was coming back from spring training with a pros camp down in Kissimmee I asked my mother going up interstate 75 why isn’t this opportunity openly available to others just like myself.”

In 2016 Duncan started the Alternative Baseball Organization. The goal was to provide an authentic baseball experience for people with autism and other disabilities ages 15 and up.

The ABO began with just seven players, it has to expanded to 30 programs in 15 states. Now they want to bring their inclusive experience to the Capital Region,

“it goes way beyond wins, losses, statistics and whether we look fast and nimble. Athletics is so much more than that and it is an enriching experience for all to experience,” Duncan said.

The first step is finding a coach manager to spear head the program. The ABO is targeting the spring of 2021 to start playing in our area. For information on how to sign up head to their website and click on the volunteer tab.