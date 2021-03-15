Ali Jaques will not return as Siena women’s basketball head coach

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena is moving on from Ali Jaques. The school announced today they decided not to renew her contract as head coach of the women’s basketball program. Jaques has been in charge for the last nine years, a nationwide search for her replacement will now commence.

In a statement released today Director of Athletics John D’Argenio said,

“We are grateful for Ali’s service to Siena College and our women’s basketball program over the past nine years. The team had some good moments on the court – advancing to the WBI Finals in 2015 and the MAAC Semifinals on three occasions – as well as some strong performances in the classroom.”

Jaques compiled a 116-148 overall record including a 75-90 mark in the MAAC from 2012-2021.