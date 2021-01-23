Albany takes care of New Hampshire in game one

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: UAlbany 59, New Hampshire 47



Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (3-6, 2-3) | New Hampshire (4-10, 4-8)



Short Story: UAlbany wins its first game since December 19 in a 59-47 victory over Coach Mullen’s alma mater New Hampshire in Kyara Frames’ 100th-career appearance.



Key Stats



Kyara Frames made her 100th career appearance at UAlbany

made her 100th career appearance at UAlbany Frames led UAlbany with 12 points

Helene Haegerstrand scored 10 points and recorded five assists

scored 10 points and recorded five assists Ellen Hahne scored eight points with 10 rebounds

scored eight points with 10 rebounds UAlbany shot 53.8% from the floor in the third quarter

UAlbany recorded 17 assists on 23 made field goals



Coach Mullen: “This was a terrific team win. I am really proud of our effort today. We had a really great week of practice. New Hampshire is a tough team to prepare for because they do so many things and they play so hard, and we knew we would have to handle their changing defenses and handle their pressure. I can’t say enough about our balanced attack and our confidence tonight. We played unselfishly today, and I think we took good shots. We’ll look to play some better post defense tomorrow, but we were able to keep New Hampshire off balance with our pressure.”



How it Happened



Trailing by four with 6:01 left in the first quarter, UAlbany went on a 10-0 run, capped off by back-to-back threes from Kyara Frames to give the Great Danes their first lead of the game. Grace Heeps hit a third-straight UAlbany three-pointer to put the Great Danes up seven with 1:37 left in the first.

to give the Great Danes their first lead of the game. hit a third-straight UAlbany three-pointer to put the Great Danes up seven with 1:37 left in the first. New Hampshire closed within one early in the second, outscoring the Great Danes 6-2 through the quarter’s first few minutes. The Wildcats briefly retook the lead, 22-21, with 5:01 left before halftime. UAlbany regrouped and closed the half on a 9-2 run to take a 30-24 lead into the break.

After the Wildcats scored the first points of the second half, UAlbany went on a 7-0 run to take their first double-digit lead of the afternoon. Twice, New Hampshire cut UAlbany’s lead to six, but the Great Danes headed into the fourth leading 48-39.

Ellen Hahne quickly put UAlbany back up double-digits on the Great Danes’ first possession of the fourth quarter. UAlbany would lead by as many as 14 mid-way through the fourth after opening the quarter on a 5-0 run. New Hampshire pulled within late in the waning moments of the game but UAlbany held on to win 59-47.

quickly put UAlbany back up double-digits on the Great Danes’ first possession of the fourth quarter. UAlbany would lead by as many as 14 mid-way through the fourth after opening the quarter on a 5-0 run. New Hampshire pulled within late in the waning moments of the game but UAlbany held on to win 59-47. UAlbany turned the ball over just 11 times, and recorded an assist on 17 of their 23 made field goals. The Great Danes scored 17 second-chance points, and Hahne finished two points shy of a double-double, scoring eight with 10 rebounds.



Next: UAlbany closes the series against New Hampshire on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.