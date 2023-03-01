ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local professional basketball team, The Albany Patroons along with Capital Bank announce their “Kids in Free,” program for the 2023 season. The program allows any child under 12, free admission to all home Patroon games.

Scott T. Heffner, senior vice president and director of marketing, of Capital Bank states, “This program will provide children and families in the Capital Region with an affordable opportunity to attend these exciting games. We look forward to another fun and successful season of basketball at the Armory.” 2019 The Basketball League (TBL) Champions, the Patroons kick off their season on March 3 against the Syracuse Stallions and March 4 against the Lehigh Valley Legends at the Washington Avenue Armory.

Derrick Rowland, head coach for the Patroons adds, “We are really excited to get the season started. We look forward to what this season will bring and appreciate Capital Bank’s partnership,” “Having the kids here cheering us on and being a part of this experience is really special.” The team with two local players from Albany will also be visiting area schools, and providing vouchers for free tickets to a variety of local events for grades K-12. To buy tickets and to learn more about the Patroons, visit the Albany Patroons website.