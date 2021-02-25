Albany NLL ‘Name the Team’ Contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s National Lacrosse League has launched a “Name the Team” Contest. They’re looking for ideas—not just for the name, but for the team’s logo and branding. Get your ideas in by Sunday at noon through the city’s online portal.

Six names will be selected, and nominees will be open to a fan vote running through March 12. Whoever submits the top name idea wins:

Two season tickets for the inaugural season

Official, framed game jersey with name and logo and a custom nameplate

Public recognition at a press conference for the team and at their opening night game at the Times Union Center

If many fans submit the same winning name, the person who submitted earliest will be declared the winner.

