Albany NLL begins community outreach

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany NLL today announce that team President, George Manias, will be joined by Bill O’Brien, a former New England Black Wolves player, this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Knickerbacker Arena in Troy, NY to support the Collar City RiverDogs youth box lacrosse club. Both Manias and O’Brien will address the athletes and their parents as Albany NLL strives to be active within the Capital Region community while promoting and growing the sport of lacrosse.

“As part of our commitment to the community as we launch our team, I wanted to come out and support the parents and players of this great sport,” said Manias. “The Knickerbacker Arena, having one of the only box set ups for indoor lacrosse in the area, gives our team a place where we can participate and help teach and grow the sport of Box Lacrosse. It was an honor to be invited, and as an organization and role models, we look forward to working with the area youth leagues, starting right here with the Collar City RiverDogs.”

O’Brien, a former member of the New England Black Wolves, the team that relocated to Albany, has continued to be active in his community. He is a Co-Founder of the Thompson Brothers Lacrosse Brand and Founder of Apex Nutrition, assisting people with training, supplementing, and proper nutrition. O’Brien is also a contributing writer for the National Lacrosse League.

The Collar City RiverDogs is a youth box lacrosse club consisting of seventh and eighth graders ran by Co-Director and Founder, Steve Donovan, and coached by Shawn Hennessey. Hennessey also serves as the head coach of the Shaker High School boy’s lacrosse team and as the Director of the Adirondack Regional Championship Lacrosse team.

“The timing of the Albany NLL team’s arrival could not be better for lacrosse in this area,” said Donovan. “Friends and families of the Collar City RiverDogs have been working for years to get box lacrosse in this region off the ground. It has been a slow process, but now, having Georg Manias in the driver’s seat for the Albany NLL Team, we have the best opportunity yet for the growth of youth box lacrosse. George has engaged with our youth organization energetically and is genuinely excited about what he, his staff, and the Albany NLL players can do to take box lacrosse to the next level for the youth in our region.”

In preparation of the RiverDogs’ upcoming season, the club will be playing an inter-squad scrimmage game this Saturday. Immediately following the scrimmage, the local High School Elite All-Star team will take the turf.

Fans can secure their place to have first selection of their seats for Albany NLL’s inaugural season by joining the team’s priority seating list. A $50 refundable deposit grants fans the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming season once tickets are officially on sale in April. For more information regarding tickets or the ‘Name the Team’ contest, visit www.AlbanyNLL.com or call 518-362-4900.