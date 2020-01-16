Albany native steps into the ring on Saturday

Boxing legends Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Forman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Manny Paquiao, Floyd Mayweather at one point have been promoted by the company top rank and on Saturday, Albany native and Albany High grad Abraham Nova will be following in their shoes.
I was a little kid I heard about them fighting and winning all these good things…I was like hey let me try it out. I try out and I found that I was really good…Abraham Nova- Boxer
Abraham Super Nova’s opponent on Saturday is veteran Pedro Navarrete. He steps into the ring with more than fifty fights under his belt.
Nova will put his undefeated record with 13 knockouts on the line.