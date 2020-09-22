Albany NAL names Les Moss as Assistant Head Coach

ALBANY – The NAL Albany franchise is pleased to announce five-time Arena Football League Champion Les Moss will return to help resume the winning tradition Albany football fans deserve. Moss joins Head Coach Rob Keefe as assistant head coach effective immediately and is eager to re-join forces with Keefe to get back to the business of winning championships.

Moss was named Assistant Coach of the Year during the Albany Empire’s championship season in 2019, when he also served as the team’s General Manager. He has been part of the coaching staff for five ArenaBowl Championship teams (1990, 1998, 2000, 2011 and 2019). Moss served as the head coach of the Jacksonville Sharks from 2010 – 2016, posting a 77-54 overall record. He was the 2010 AFL Coach of the Year and led the Sharks to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons as head coach, including four straight division championships (2010-2013) and an ArenaBowl Championship (2011).

“I am so pleased to work with Coach Moss once again,” said head coach Rob Keefe. “To have such a knowledgeable mentor, friend, coach, recruiter, and evaluator of talent by my side is invaluable. I am very excited to begin another journey with Les as we compete for another championship.”

“I am excited about another opportunity to fight for a championship in Albany,” said Coach Moss. “I am focused on the future of this organization and I am eager to help create another energetic environment full of passionate players to represent the Capital Region.”