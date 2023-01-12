ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves have announced their “New York State AFL-CIO Union Strong Night” will take place on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the MVP Arena. The FireWolves will be taking on the Georgia Swarm, and tickets for the game are available online.

The first 500 union members to purchase tickets through the above link will receive a co-branded Union Strong/ Albany FireWolves hat. All tickets purchased through the link as well will include a discount of up to 25%.

The FireWolves are a professional box lacrosse team who play in the East Division of the National Lacrosse League (NLL). The team was founded in 2021.