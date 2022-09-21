ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a trip to the playoffs last year for the Albany FireWolves, the organization’s path to another postseason run was revealed Tuesday.

Head coach Glenn Clark’s squad opens up the 2022-’23 season on the road December 3 against the reigning east conference champs: the Buffalo Bandits. That will be a revenge match for Albany after Buffalo bounced the FireWolves from the playoffs last season.

Albany returns to MVP Arena two weeks later on December 17 for its’ home opener with the Rochester Knighthawks.

University at Albany legend Lyle Thompson returns to the Capital Region March 4 when he and the Georgia Swarm come to town.

A pair of former Great Danes – Joe Resetarits and Blaze Riorden – return home April 23 with the Philadelphia Wings. Resetarits led the National Lacrosse League in goals last season with Albany, and was a finalist for league most valuable player.