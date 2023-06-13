ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The road is not getting any easier for the Albany Empire.

Currently riding a six-game losing streak, the Empire’s next two games come against the top two teams in the league. And to make matters worse: they don’t even have a true quarterback on the their roster four days out from gameday.

Interim head coach Maurice Leggett took the snaps at practice Tuesday morning with just 15 players participating. The team is searching for a new starting quarterback following the release of Roland Rivers and back-up Jeffrey Legree.

The Jacksonville Sharks, led by former Empire quarterback Sam Castronova – the hottest team in the league, winners of four straight – comes to town Saturday.

The revolving door at that position for Albany is something Leggett says the players have grown accustomed to. He’s confident they’ll have a quarterback by Saturday, and his guys will be able to adapt to whoever it is.

“There’s never a dull moment in Albany, right?,” joked Leggett. “We’ve been in a quarterback carousel, coaching carousel…the guys are used to it. I’ve been working behind the scenes endlessly to try and find us a quarterback that knows the actual system; that knows the game. I highly doubt that we will go into a game without a quarterback. And (this) is a tight-knit group, so I’m pretty sure it’ll work.”

Antonio Brown has also once again said he’s going to play on Saturday. Leggett told NEWS10 Sports Tuesday that he is expecting the former NFL all-pro to practice with the team Wednesday.