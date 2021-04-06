Albany Empire gets approval to move forward with fans in the stands

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Empire announced on Monday that their season will kick off May 22 limited fans in the stands. This comes five days after the team’s ownership announced they plan to have a 2021 season.

The Times Union Center (TU) says all tickets will be sold in groups of 2 or 4, and each group will be a minimum of 6-feet apart to comply with CDC guidelines. In addition to a ticket, all fans will be required to provide either proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to game day, or a rapid test taken at least six hours prior to the game.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming back Arena Football, and the Albany Empire fans,” said

Times Union Center General Manager Bob Belber. “The cooperation of the fans at the NCAA

hockey event helped show that we as a building, and the Capital Region, could go back to live

events safely. All Department of Health guidelines will be in place for the arena football

season regarding social distancing, vaccines, testing, and patron safety.”

The NAL announced on February 9 that the 2021 season would be shifting to a condensed, eight game season. The Empire’s home schedule consists of four games:

May 22 vs. Ontario Bandits

May 29 vs. Carolina Cobras

June 12 vs. Orlando Predators

July 17 vs. New Jersey Flight

As of now, season tickets are the only way to purchase tickets for the 2021 season. The TU says that if capacity is not reached by season ticket holders, individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.