ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three members of the Albany Empire front office are no longer with the team. Former majority owner Mike Kwarta, team president Matt Woods, and Director of Media Relations Jeff Levack have all left the organization.

Current owner and former NFL player Antonio Brown is now taking over 95 percent of the Empire’s ownership. Brown joined the Empire ownership group in March. The remaining 5 percent is locally owned by the von Schiller family.

Another recent departure was former head coach Tom Menas, who left at the beginning of the month. Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Damon Ware has been serving as the team’s interim coach.

The first game of the Empire’s latest season took place on April 16 against the Orlando Predators.