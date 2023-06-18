GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Utica Blue Sox started fast scoring five runs in the opening inning, and never gave up the lead. They defeated the Albany Dutchmen 7-3.

Due to a rain delay, the doubleheader scheduled for today was just one game.

The Blue Sox offense added to their lead in the fourth inning. Will Shannon singe to right field allowing Andre Demetral to score the sixth run of the game and it didn’t stop there. Later on, Ryan Rifenberg hit a grounder up the gut scoring Peter Adams, giving Utica a 7-0 cushion.

The Dutchmen found some offense in the sixth inning down six runs. Brody Keneston smacked an RBI double scoring two runners and trimming the Blue Sox lead to four. That was all the offense Albany could muster up and Utica won the game.

Game two of the doubleheader has been rescheduled for a date in July.