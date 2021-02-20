Albany drops the opener to Stony Brook

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: Stony Brook 59, UAlbany 43



Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (5-8, 5-6) | Stony Brook (9-12, 7-8)



Short Story: UAlbany struggles shooting against Stony Brook, falling to the Seawolves 59-43.



Key Stats



UAlbany played its 13th game of the season, satisfying eligibility for postseason consideration

CJ Kelly scored each of UAlbany’s first eight points

drew 11 fouls UAlbany shot 25.9% from the floor

Stony Brook did not shoot a free throw in the first half

Stony Brook recorded 10 steals and six blocked shots

UAlbany outrebounded Stony Brook 39-37

UAlbany will be the #5, #7, or #8 seed in the 2021 Hercules Tires America East Playoffs depending on Sunday’s result



Coach Brown: “I thought Stony Brook played well. Coming into this game we were second in the league in scoring and offensive efficiency, but we also have two guys who haven’t played a game in 26 days. If we’re going to make any type of run next week I needed to play CJ Kelly and Jarvis Doles more tonight. It wasn’t the best week for us, practice-wise, and we really needed to get CJ and Jarvis reacclimated. Tomorrow’s game and next week’s practices are absolutely crucial for those guys and our team. I’m shocked we shot 25% from the floor. Credit Geno Ford and Stony Brook, they just loaded up in the paint and dared us to shoot the ball, and we didn’t knock down shots. There’s no other way to look at it. We held Stony Brook to 39% shooting, and that’s usually enough to win games. We’ll watch the film and we have to be ready to play tomorrow.”



How it Happened



UAlbany welcomed back CJ Kelly and Jarvis Doles to the court tonight, with both players making their first appearances since January 24 at New Hampshire. Kelly personally led an 8-2 run for UAlbany to start the game, scoring each of the Great Dane’s first eight points.

Stony Brook scored the next nine to take an 11-8 lead with 11:19 remaining. Doles hit a three to tie the game at 11 in UAlbany's next possession. The Seawolves responded by scoring the next eight points, and took a double-digit lead, 22-12, with 5:08 remaining in the first.

With under one minute remaining in the first, UAlbany cut the lead to three, before Stony Brook hit a three to lead by six at the break. UAlbany struggled from the floor, shooting just 6-25 in the first 20 minutes, but only trailed 27-21. Stony Brook did not attempt a free throw in the first half, but had narrowly outrebounded the Great Danes 21-18.

UAlbany opened the second half on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 27 with 16:52 remaining. From there, Stony Brook scored 16 unanswered over the ensuing 4:50 to take a commanding lead. Antonio Rizzuto ended UAlbany’s scoreless drought with 11:40 remaining, scoring five-straight points to cut the Great Danes’ lead to 11.

ended UAlbany’s scoreless drought with 11:40 remaining, scoring five-straight points to cut the Great Danes’ lead to 11. Doles hit one of two free-throws to cut the lead to 10 with 9:04 remaining, but Stony Brook pulled away again to lead by as many as 18 before securing the 59-43 victory. Kellon Taylor led UAlbany with 13 points and eight rebounds, while drawing 11 fouls. The Great Danes’ shooting struggles continued in the second half, converting just 8-29 overall and 1-10 from deep. UAlbany did, however, outrebound Stony Brook 21-16 after halftime.



Next: UAlbany closes the regular season and the series against Stony Brook Sunday at 2:00 pm.