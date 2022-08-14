ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North East Open, a martial arts competition unique to the Capital Region, was back in full form Saturday morning, as the event returned to the Capital Center for its’ 16th year of competition.

The event aims to bring together martial artists and enthusiasts of all styles for a day of competition, demonstration, and enlightenment.

A variety of competitions were held throughout the day, as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of big demo teams, solo forms, and what proved to be a crowd-favorite: concrete brick breaking.

Event director Adam Grogin prides himself on creating an all-encompassing environment to showcase the wealth of martial arts talent the North East Open draws in.

“The Capital Region is rich in martial arts,” said Grogin. “There is a martial arts school in every suburb, every town…all great schools, and there was no event like this in the area. A lot of the times in the past, it was all about which school was better, so people didn’t want to go to an event to say which school was better. We stripped away that kind of stigma. We said, “let’s not worry about who’s best. Let’s have fun sharing what we love together.””