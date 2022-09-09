ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Falcons boys soccer team welcomed in the Niskayuna Silver Warriors for their home opener Thursday night. Albany enters the 2022 season as the reigning gray division champions out of the suburban council conference.

In the 10th minute of the first half, Albany senior forward/midfielder Tuyshime Gefasha stole the ball from Niskayuna’s Chi Lei, and snuck a shot just inside the near post for the game’s first goal.

Later in the half, the Silver Warriors were called for a handball. Falcons senior forward Hassan Mohsini was the beneficiary of a penalty kick, and he easily found the back of the net, extending the Albany advantage to 2-0.

The Falcons would tack on one more goal in the second half, and cruise to a 3-0 victory, improving to 2-0 on the season, as Niskayuna falls to 0-1.

Albany is back in action Saturday; they’ll take on Newburgh Free Academy. Niskayuna returns home for their next game Tuesday, September 13 to take on Burnt Hills.