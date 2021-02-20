Albany Academy opens with win over Mohonasen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Academy opened its season with a 67-37 win over Mohonasen. The Cadets were led by Marcus Jackson and Preston Graber who scored 22 and 20 respectively.

The pair combined for 42 of the Cadets 67 points in the win.

