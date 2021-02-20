Albany Academy opens with win over Mohonasen

LEWISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kobi Nwandu scored a game-high 16 points including the go-ahead spinning layup with 27.4 seconds to go as Niagara edged Siena Basketball 64-62 at the Gallagher Center. The game marked the Saints’ first in 20 days, while the Purple Eagles returned to the court for the first time in 21 days.

Senior captain Manny Camper headlined four double figure scorers for Siena (8-3, 8-3) by posting his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding a career-high tying six assists. Sophomore guard Jordan King scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the first half for the Saints who shot a solid 45% from the field, albeit misfired on 13 of their 14 three-point attempts.