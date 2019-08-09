Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported
Top Stories
Child Victims Act to begin next week
Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader glues self to president
S.Korea says N.Korea fired projectiles twice into the sea
AIM Services is dedicated to supporting people of diverse abilities
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
NEWS10 ABC Backpack Giveaway
NY State Family Fun Pack
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
AFL Grady Jones Awards
Local Sports
Posted:
Aug 9, 2019 / 06:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2019 / 06:36 PM EDT
Local Sports
AFL Grady Jones Awards
Celebration honors Albany Empire
New York Stallion Series
UAlbany holds first football practice of season
UAlbany football team looking forward to a promising 2019 season
More Local Sports
Download our news app
Tweets from https://twitter.com/WTEN/lists/sports-on-10