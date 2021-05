Adirondack Thunder releases 2021-22 schedule

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder announced their schedule for this upcoming season. After several delays, the team was forced to pull out of last season, so hockey fans welcome the promise of the Thunder returning to the ice next season.

Take a look at the schedule—which is subject to change—below:

Day Date Playing Venue Time Saturday October 23 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Wednesday October 27 Worcester Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday October 30 Reading Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Friday November 5 Newfoundland Mile One Centre 7 p.m. Saturday November 6 Newfoundland Mile One Centre 7 p.m. Sunday November 7 Newfoundland Mile One Centre 4 p.m. Friday November 12 Utah Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday November 13 Utah Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Sunday November 14 Utah Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m. Wednesday November 17 Idaho Idaho Central Arena 9:10 p.m. Friday November 19 Idaho Idaho Central Arena 9:10 p.m. Saturday November 20 Idaho Idaho Central Arena 9:10 p.m. Wednesday November 24 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Friday November 26 Worcester Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday November 27 Maine Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Friday December 3 Worcester DCU Center 7:05 p.m. Saturday December 4 Maine Cross Insurance Arena 6 p.m. Sunday December 5 Maine Cross Insurance Arena 3 p.m. Friday December 10 Reading Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday December 11 Reading Santander Arena 7 p.m. Sunday December 12 Maine Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m. Friday December 17 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday December 18 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Sunday December 19 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m. Monday December 27 Trois-Rivières Nouveau Colisée de Trois Rivières 7 p.m. Wednesday December 29 Reading Santander Arena 7 p.m. Friday December 31 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 5 p.m. Saturday January 1 Maine Cross Insurance Arena 6 p.m. Sunday January 2 Trois-Rivières Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m. Wednesday January 5 Trois-Rivières Nouveau Colisée de Trois Rivières 7 p.m. Friday January 7 Maine Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday January 8 Maine Cross Insurance Arena 6 p.m. Sunday January 9 Maine Cross Insurance Arena 3 p.m. Wednesday January 12 Reading Santander Arena 7 p.m. Friday January 14 Trois-Rivières Nouveau Colisée de Trois Rivières 7 p.m. Saturday January 15 Trois-Rivières Nouveau Colisée de Trois Rivières 7 p.m. Friday January 21 Reading Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday January 22 Worcester DCU Center 7:05 p.m. Sunday January 23 Worcester DCU Center 3:05 p.m. Friday January 28 Reading Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday January 29 Trois-Rivières Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Wednesday February 2 Fort Wayne Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Friday February 4 Fort Wayne Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday February 5 Fort Wayne Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Tuesday February 8 Reading Santander Arena 10 a.m. Saturday February 12 Worcester DCU Center 7:05 p.m. Sunday February 13 Worcester DCU Center 3:05 p.m. Friday February 18 Trois-RivièreS Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday February 19 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday February 26 Maine Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Wednesday March 2 Trois-Rivières Nouveau Colisée de Trois Rivières 7 p.m. Friday March 4 Newfoundland Mile One Centre 7 p.m. Saturday March 5 Newfoundland Mile One Centre 7 p.m. Sunday March 6 Newfoundland Mile One Centre 4 p.m. Friday March 11 Worcester DCU Center 7:05 p.m. Saturday March 12 Worcester Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Sunday March 13 Maine Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m. Wednesday March 16 Maine Cross Insurance Arena 7 p.m. Friday March 18 Reading Santander Arena 7 p.m. Saturday March 19 Reading Santander Arena 7 p.m. Sunday March 20 Reading Santander Arena 3 p.m. Wednesday March 23 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Friday March 25 Worcester Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday March 26 Worcester Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Friday April 1 MaineE Cross Insurance Arena 7:15 p.m. Saturday April 2 Main Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Sunday April 3 Maine Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m. Wednesday April 6 Reading Santander Arena 7 p.m. Sunday April 10 Worcester Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m. Friday April 15 Reading Cool Insuring Arena 7 p.m. Saturday April 16 Reading Santander Arena 7 p.m. Sunday April 17 Newfoundland Cool Insuring Arena 3 p.m.

The 72-game campaign features two trips to St. John’s, a voyage to Idaho and three out-of-division opponents making a visit to Cool Insuring Arena. This season also introduces Trois-Rivières to the North Division, an opponent that the Thunder will face eight times in 2021 and 2022.

Season tickets for the season are on sale now at (518) 480-3355 or ECHLThunder.com/tickets.

The Adirondack Thunder is proudly ECHL affiliated with the New Jersey Devils.