GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Adirondack Thunder East Coast Hockey League team announced that it would be moving on from its work with Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh. Loh has served with the team at Cool Insuring Arena since 2016, first as an assistant coach.

“We want to thank Alex for his commitment to the organization and his efforts. Alex has been a key piece of this team since its inception and has played a significant role in all our successes. We also want to thank our fans for their support, patience, and enthusiasm during this past season and we will begin the process of finding a new Head Coach immediately,” said the ECHL in a statement on Wednesday.

Loh first began work with the Adirondack Thunder in 2015. He served as an assistant coach during the 2015-16 season, and was named Head Coach starting ahead of the 2018-19 season. He led the Adirondack Thunder to second place in the North Division, qualifying for the Kelly Cup Playoffs during the 2018-19 season. In the 2021-22 season, the Adirondack Thunder finished the season 27-40-4-0, not earning a playoff spot.

The Glens Falls team released its schedule for the 2022-23 hockey season last week. The next year includes visits to Florida, Norfolk and Newfoundland, and visits from South Carolina and Georgia teams. The arena has tickets on sale now for the next season, and can be reached online through the ECHL, or by phone at (518) 480-3355.