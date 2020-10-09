Adirondack Thunder holds back start of season to January 15

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ECHL announced a plan Friday for a split 2020-21 hockey season, taking into account the uncertanties and safety requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adirondack Thunder, based out of Cool Insuring Arena, is one of 12 teams delaying their season start until January 15. Thirteen more teams will be starting the season on Dec. 11, which was the original date the whole ECHL was hoping to start, announced earlier in the summer.

One team is suspending play voluntarily for the season.

“On our end, there is a safety plan being prepared that will be in compliance with any guidelines the state will have so that we can bring Thunder hockey back to our great community,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead in a news release.

A schedule for the Thunder’s 62-game season will be released at a later time.

The full ECHL release can be found online.

“We know our coaches Alex Loh and Pete Dineen have been working all summer and continue to work on improving our team to build a fun, exciting, and competitive group that our community can rally around and cheer on as we strive to win the Kelly Cup,” Mead said. “We appreciate the patience of our great fans during these unprecedented times and we look forward to seeing you in January.”

