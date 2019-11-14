Adirondack Thunder forward says goodbye to Glens Falls

Dear Glens Falls,
Two and a half years ago when my rights got traded from sunny Orlando, Florida to freezing cold Glens Falls, New York, I thought “oh boy, this is going to be a big change.” I flashed back to my one visit when I was with the Solar Bears and we came to play Thunder back in 2016-17.
I remember walking from the Queensbury Hotel, in my suit with three feet of snow on the ground, to Cool Insuring Arena…
Full thank you letter
Shane Conacher announced that he is officially hanging up his skates.
Conacher suffered from a shoulder injury on October 11th which he needed surgery on.
He skated in 99 regular-season games with Adirondack and collected 96 points (32 goals, 64 assists). Additionally, he added three goals and two assists in 12 playoff matchups.
Conacher joined the team in the 2017-2018 season and took some time off after battling testicular cancer.
