Addisyn Roger tearing up the track at just nine years old

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If the name “Bad Addisyn” is new to you, she probably went too fast for you to catch it.

Richmond native Addisyn Roger is just nine years old, but she’s already tearing up the track like a pro. Her interest in carting was sparked by her dad.

“I was five years old and I found a picture of my dad when he was rookie of the year in 2001 and I thought maybe I could get big and I could race go carts like he could,” Addisyn said.

“I can’t believe how she took to it so quick,” Travis Roger, Addisyn’s father, said. “She’s a lot more successful than I ever was so it’s been fun.”

Addisyn races with other kids aged six to nine, but she’s often the only girl out there. She’s usually crossing the finish line first too.

“When I’m the only girl on the track I feel like I can put out exposure to other little girls who feel that they can race but they’re too scared,” Addisyn said. “If I drive really well I can help them feel more confident.”

Addisyn’s success isn’t possible without the buy in from her parents.

“My parents told me that they would help me with anything that I wanted to do,” Addisyn said. “My dad really loves this and so does my mom so I think we should keep going with how I’m doing.”

“She puts as much work in as we do,” Travis said. “So I told her we’d match whatever she does and it’s been a lot. She works real hard so we work as hard as we can for her.

“You know I’d like to see more kids out here doing it with us.”

For many kids like Addisyn, carting is the first step on a long journey to NASCAR, but her aspirations are a little different.

“My goal is to get into 410 sprint cars with the World of Outlaws,” Addisyn said. “It’s big in motorsports so I think I can get there someday because that’s how I drive. I drive like a sprint car.”