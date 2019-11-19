Adam Lulka sidelined for four weeks

The UAlbany men’s basketball team is adjusting to life without Adam Lulka. The sophomore forward suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out about four weeks, according to Head Coach Will Brown.

Brown said the frontcourt was the one area the Great Danes could not afford an injury, so this one hurts. At practice Monday, Brown was still debating how to manage minutes in Lulka’s absence. The possibilities included starting five guards, starting four guards along with Romani Hansen, and starting three guards with Hansen and Kendall Lauderdale. Brown said he would sleep on it, and make the decision before UAlbany’s game against SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday.

“I will not just play a guy in that spot just because he’s big,” said Brown. “For me it’s about productivity, and if we have to get cute’s probably not the right word, but if we have to get creative and do some things a little bit different to put our best players on the floor, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Through three games, Lauderdale averaged five points and three rebounds in 13.7 minutes. It’s a realistic possibility that the senior forward will receive more playing time with Lulka on the bench, and he’s planning to make the most of those opportunities.

“I have to be a guy that has to come on the court and bring a lot of energy,” he said.

Freshman Sam Shafer is being evaluated for a possible torn labrum in his shoulder.

UAlbany tips off against SUNY Potsdam at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SEFCU Arena.