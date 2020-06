LAS VEGAS, NV — Albany-based boxer Abraham “Super” Nova defeated Philadelphia’s Avery Sparrow by unanimous decision in front of no spectators at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Thursday night. With the victory, Nova improves to 19-0 with 14 knockouts in his career.

He entered the co-main event on ESPN as the WBO’s No. 6 132-lb boxer, and the WBA’s 7th-ranked junior lightweight boxer in the world. The win on national television could help propel him to a title shot.