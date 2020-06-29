Abraham Nova one step closer to a title shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a unanimous decision over Anthony Sparrow on Thursday a title shot might be next for the undefeated Abraham Nova.

Nova is now 19-0 with 14 knockouts. He has his sights set on the top boxers in the 130 pound division Miguel Berchelt and Jamel Herring. Both fighters are in the same promotion as Nova in Top Rank Boxing.

After his latest win the Albany native said he was feeling great,

“I’m happy you know I said to myself man all this work I’m putting in is paying off and it comes true you gotta believe and work hard in everything that’s coming and as you see I’m like this close to becoming a world champion.”

Nova said his next fight could come in August, September or October.