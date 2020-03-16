A fairy tale story ended too soon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Troy native Elijah Burns transferred to Siena for the final season of his career, he never thought it would end the way it did.



Burns may not be able to write his ending, but he said it’s truly been an amazing one.



Due to COVID-19, all sport tournaments and spring sports were cancelled indefinitely.



In a press conference Friday morning, Burns said, ” I’m just trying to make sense of it all really hasn’t really truly hit me yet.”

The Saints captain said being able to have had the opportunity to come home and play in front of his friends and family was truly remarkable, he said he’s hurting more for his teammates.

@ElijahBurns12 says he doesn’t have many words to describe this season but one thing he can say is that it was truly amazing.



The Troy native transferred to Siena for his last year of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/i2YWuXBN7n — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) March 13, 2020

“Being right there having an opportunity to go to the NCAA tournament, I just feel really bad for them,” Burns said. “I’ve been twice and I just really wanted to know the opportunity to go and being right there, I felt the most for them.”

The Saints closed out their season with 20 wins and as the MAAC regular season champions for the first time in over a decade with a new head coach, Carmen Maciariello.

“I wouldn’t trade this opportunity for anything in the world”, Maciariello said, “and to do it with this group of guys to win 20 games in the first season it’s a bring back a regular season title and to have over 7000 fans a game. There are a lot of positives, it just hurts”

This is a hurt that won’t go away today, tomorrow or next week but one they’ll use as motivation for next season.